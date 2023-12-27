HONOLULU (KHON2) — A grand jury indicted a man that is accused of killing two in a crash in Nanakuli early last year.

Twenty-nine-year-old Joseph Peters-Holokahi was arrested on Tuesday and was charged with two counts of manslaughter.

Thirty-eight-year-old Kelsey Palisbo and her seven-year-old daughter were in a parked car on Haleakala Avenue when, HPD said, Peters-Holokahi crashed into their vehicle while traveling at a high rate of speed.

Palisbo’s 17-year-old daughter was also seriously injured in the crash.

“The manslaughter charges reflect the seriousness of the alleged crime. A person convicted of manslaughter can be sentenced to twice as much time in prison as a person sentenced for negligent homicide,” said Prosecuting Attorney Steve Alm.

Peters-Holokahi faces up to 20 years in prison with the Manslaughter charge being a class A felony. He is also charged with three counts of Collisions Involving Death or Serious Bodily Injury, a class B felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison, and one count of Negligent Injury in the First Degree, a class C felony punishable by up to 5 years in prison.

He is being held on $750,000 bail.