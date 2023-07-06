View of a collection of machetes Caracas, Venezuela on August 10, 2021. (Photo/Federico Parra/AFP via Getty Images)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department said they responded to a 911 call on Thursday, July 6.

The call came in at approximately 12:15 a.m. and lead HPD officers to the Kalihi area.

Police officers said that they are still searching for the suspect involved in the call.

According to HPD, a man has been accused of attacking two other men with a machete and causing multiple wounds.

Police said that shortly after midnight, the suspect used a machete to assault one of the victims and tried to take his vehicle.

Police also said that another man reported the same suspect. According to the second victim, the man with the machete also attacked him.

The suspect continues to be unknown, and police said he has fled the area.

Meanwhile, the Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said they responded to this 911 call at around 12:30 a.m.

According to EMS, they treated a 53-year-old male who was in serious condition. They also treated a 43-year-old male in the same area who was also in serious condition.

EMS reported that the two victims were attacked by multiple assailants and that the machete of it has yet to be confirmed.

The first victim sustained a serious laceration to the head and back which led to his hospitalization. The second victim sustained contusions to the head and a laceration to the arm.

EMS transported both victims to a local area trauma hospital.

HPD indicated that there have been no arrests made in this situation. If you have any information regarding these assaults, then please contact the Honolulu Police Department.