HONOLULU (KHON2) — EMS reported having treated a man at Pua Lane in Honolulu with an apparent gunshot wound on Thursday at around 8:46 p.m.

EMS said the patient was around 22-years-old and was in serious condition. His wound was located on his upper torso.

Police have yet to confirm whether any arrests were made.

It is currently unknown what caused the incident.