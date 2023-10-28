HONOLULU (KHON2) — An attempted murder investigation is underway in Waikiki as a male victim recovers from serious stab wounds on Friday night.

According to the Honolulu Police Department, the 21-year-old victim was walking to his car when four men walked up to him and demanded his property.

After refusing to give up his things, the victim was then suddenly tackled to the ground and stabbed multiple times, said police. Luckily, he was able to flag down a vehicle who gave him a ride to the hospital.

Police have opened a second-degree murder investigation.