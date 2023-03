HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said that they responded to a call that a man had suffered multiple stab wounds to his upper body.

According to EMS, the incident occurred around 2 p.m. on March 5, near Apuupuu Road.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

EMS said that the patient was in serious condition and received advanced life support by EMS officials.