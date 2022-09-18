HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department said a 46-year-old man was stabbed multiple times on Kalihi Street in Honolulu late Saturday night.

The incident happened on Sept. 17, at around 10:05 p.m.

According to the Honolulu Emergency Medical Services, the victim was stabbed several times to his face by an unknown object and was taken to the nearest hospital in serious condition.

HPD said the suspect fled the scene and no arrests have been made. The cause of the incident is unknown at this time.

Honolulu police are investigating.