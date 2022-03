HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department (HPD) is investigating a stabbing incident that happened on Tuesday, March 15 after midnight, near the intersection at Ena Road and Hobron Lane.

HPD said a suspect has been arrested and the victim has been transferred to Queen’s Medical Center in critical condition.

The Emergency Medical Services said the victim is a man in his 50s who has suffered an apparent stab wound to his upper body.