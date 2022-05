HONOLULU (KHON2) – A man was stabbed in Waikiki Sunday morning.

It happened around 4:08 a.m. behind the Waikiki police substation, according to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

EMS crews said they treated a 39-year-old male who was stabbed multiple times. He was taken to the hospital in serious condition.