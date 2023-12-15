HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department said they are still looking for the suspect involved in an early morning shooting that took place in Mililani on Thursday, Dec. 14.

According to HPD officials, the incident happened in the wee hours of the morning shortly after midnight.

Police said that a 37-year-old man was driving down Kamehameha highway in Mililani when he was shot multiple times. The shooting occurred while he was driving.

The Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said the 37-year-old man was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

HPD said on Thursday that they have opened an attempted murder investigation into the shooting.

