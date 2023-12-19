HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department reported that the 37-year-old gunshot wound victim was pronounced dead on Monday, Dec. 18.

On Thursday, Dec. 14, Police said that a 37-year-old man was driving down Kamehameha highway in Mililani when he was shot multiple times. The shooting occurred while he was driving.

The Honolulu Emergency Medical Services then reported that their personnel had taken the 37-year-old man to a local area hospital in critical condition.

As a result of his death, HPD has changed the initial charge of Attempted Murder in the 2nd Degree.

They are still looking for the suspect who will now be charged with Murder in the 2nd Degree.

HPD said the investigation is ongoing and that the suspect is still at large.

KHON2.com will have more information as more becomes available.