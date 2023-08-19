File — Honolulu Police Department vehicle police lights go off in the night.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A murder investigation is underway in Maili after a man was shot in the head Friday night.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

Officers said at 10:40 p.m., they responded to an area on Maliona Street where gunshots were heard. When they arrived, a 42-year-old man was found bleeding from a gunshot wound.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services were called to assist however the man died from his injuries and he was pronounced dead at 11:35 p.m.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

No arrests have been made. The Honolulu Police Department said they are investigating.