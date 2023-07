HONOLULU (KHON2) — Police responded to an apparent shooting in Hawaii Kai Monday morning.

According to a police report, a man said that he was walking on the street near Maunalua Bay just before 4 a.m. when he heard what sounded like a gunshot. He then felt pain in his arm.

EMS said the man, in his 40s, sustained a gunshot wound to his left arm.

The man was treated and transported in stable condition.

Police are investigating and have opened an attempted murder case.