Puletua Wilson, the suspect in a fatal crash that happened in Makaha on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017. (Department of the Prosecuting Attorney)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 29-year-old man was sentenced today by an Oahu judge in relation to a drunk driving crash that killed his 21-year-old passenger, on Oct. 5, 2017.

According to the Honolulu Department of the Prosecuting Attorney, Puletua Wilson was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Wilson is accused of being intoxicated while driving a Toyota sedan on Farrington Highway at a high rate of speed. He then veered off Kea‘au Homesteads Road in Makaha and struck a parked pickup truck which sent the vehicle airborne.

As a result of the collision, Wilson’s passenger was also ejected from the sedan and die at the scene.

Honolulu Prosecutor Steve Alm said, in part, in a statement, “Wilson’s reckless disregard for the safety of others resulted in the death of Troy Kaho‘oilihala, a promising young man who was much loved by his family and the community.”