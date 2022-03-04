HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu police reported a man was hospitalized after a group of unknown suspects assaulted and robbed him using a skateboard and machete.

The incident happened around 2:45 a.m. on Thursday, March 3, in Kalihi when a group of unidentified men approached the 27-year-old man who was walking home from work.

One suspect hit the victim with a skateboard, and another struck him twice using a machete, according to the Honolulu Police Department (HPD).

Police added the suspect using the machete told the victim he would kill him, and the suspects later fled the scene.

The victim was then taken to a nearby hospital with fractures to his arm and elbow, a cut to his head and pain in his face, HPD stated.

No arrests have been made as Honolulu police will continue to investigate this incident.