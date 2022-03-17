HONOLULU (KHON2) — A home invasion robbery that happened to an 81-year-old man on Wednesday afternoon is being investigated by Hawaii Island Police.

Police said they responded to an armed robbery call that occurred in Pepe’ekeo shortly after 4:30 p.m.

The victim reported that two male suspects entered his residence, grabbed him from behind then detained and physically assaulted him.

The suspects then removed the victim’s firearm, cellphone, wallet and an undisclosed amount of money.

After the suspects left the residence, the victim said he was able to call 911 by driving to a nearby neighbor’s residence.

Hawaii Island Fire Department treated the victim for injuries on his neck and facial area. His symptoms later worsened and he was taken to the hospital where officials said he remains in intensive care.

The suspects were described to be in their 20s and are considered to be armed and dangerous. At the time of the incident, one of them was wearing a jacket.

Police are continuing the investigation.

Police said that anyone with information about the incident can contact Detective Jeremy Kubojiri at (808) 961-2378 or email Jeremy.Kubojiri@hawaiicounty.gov. You can also contact the police department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311.

