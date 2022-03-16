HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department (HPD) arrested a 29-year-old man for resisting arrest and assaulting a police officer in Kailua.

The arrest happened on Tuesday, March 15, at around 9:35 p.m.

According to HPD, police officers “responded to an argument call with a belligerent man” who damaged a vehicle. Upon placing the man under arrest, the man kicked an officer in the head, and another officer also injured his elbows while trying to subdue the man.

The 29-year-old man was eventually taken to a nearby police station.