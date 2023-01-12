Police at the scene of an investigation at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu on Monday, Jan. 9.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Officials are continuing to investigate a stabbing that occurred at the Honolulu airport on Monday, Jan. 9.

According to the Honolulu Emergency Medical Services, when they were called to the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport, they arrived to find a 23-year-old man with multiple stab wounds.

The Honolulu Police Department had arrested a suspect but on Thursday, Jan. 12, he was released pending investigation.