An overturned vehicle involved in a four vehicle crash in Phoenix, Arizona on Oct. 10, 2022.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Arizona law enforcement announced that a suspect was taken into custody in a fatal crash that killed three college freshmen, one of them was a woman from Maui.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, 25-year-old Vincent Ian Acosta was charged with three counts of second-degree murder, 11 counts of endangerment and two counts of aggravated assault.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

The incident happened earlier in the month after a wrong-way driver struck a Honda sedan, Nissan sedan and a commercial vehicle on Interstate 17 near Table Mesa Road. The occupants of the Nissan and commercial vehicle sustained non-life-threatening injuries.