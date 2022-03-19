HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Medical Examiner identified the man who was killed in a shooting in Waianae on Tuesday, March 15 as Chad Duran, 32, of Waianae.

It happened around 8:30 a.m. by Pokaikuahiwi Place.

According to HPD, three suspects arrived at the victim’s house to return a stolen gun and cash taken during a car break-in three to four days prior.

Duran was killed and three others were injured in the shooting.

Christopher Broome was charged with mulitple felonies including attempted murder and fire arms offenses in connection with the shooting, according to the Honolulu Prosecutors office. He is being held on $1 million bail.