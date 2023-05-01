HONOLULU (KHON2) — Maui County officials have identified the man killed in an officer-involved shooting on Molokai.

According to the Maui Police Department, the man was 40-year-old Nathaniel Naki of Kaunakakai.

The incident happened on Sunday at around 7:40 a.m. when officers responded to reports of a Temporary Restraining Order Violation in Waialua.

Officers were dispatched to the area near mile marker 18.5 off Kamehameha V Highway and when they arrived Naki was seen wielding a weapon.

According to police Naki allegedly advanced toward the officers and in response one of the officers deployed his stun gun. When the effects of the stun gun proved ineffective both officers discharged their weapons.

The officers then performed life-saving measures on Naki until medical personnel arrived to take him to the hospital for further treatment. However Naki, later succumbed to his injuries and died.

Due to standard procedure, the officers involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave.

Police are investigating.