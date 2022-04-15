WAILUKU, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Maui Police Department responded to a motor vehicle collision in Wailuku that left one pedestrian dead and a driver arrested.
The accident happened on Thursday around 8:33 p.m.
According to MPD, a 2016 Toyota Tacoma was traveling north on Honoapiilani Highway, south of Kuikai Drive when it crossed over the solid white line and struck a 46-year-old man who was either walking or running on the right paved shoulder of the northbound lane.
MPD said the operator of the Toyota pickup truck, a 57-year-old man from Waianae did not have any injuries and was placed under arrest for Negligent Homicide and Operating a Vehicle Under the Influence of an Intoxicant.
Although speed and drugs have not been determined as a contributing factor to this accident, police suspect alcohol is.
MPD said this is the ninth traffic fatality of 2022, compared to two at the same time last year.