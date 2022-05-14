HONOLULU (KHON2) — After a barricade incident in Kalihi, police said the suspect is in custody.

Officials stated the suspect was arrested on Friday night then released to the Oahu Community Correctional Center the next morning.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

The 45-year-old man had a retake warrant when he barricaded himself inside a Halona Street home shortly after 7 p.m., said police.

SWAT teams, police and EMS all responded to the scene.

According to police, no injuries were reported and they believe it was a family-related incident.

The suspect surrendered and was arrested at around 9:45 p.m. during the night of the incident.

No charges were reported.