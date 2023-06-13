HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said they responded to an assault call.

EMS said the call took them to a fast-food chain on Farrington Highway in the Waianae area at around 8:16 pm. on Tuesday, June 13.

According to EMS, the assault involved multiple individuals.

However, EMS said that paramedics assessed and treated one patient, a 30-year-old male.

That patient sustained multiple injuries but declined to be transported to a hospital for further treatment.