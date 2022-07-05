HONOLULU (KHON2) — A man was indicted for a murder case in Kalapana from 1978, according to the Office of the Prosecuting Attorney on the Big Island.

Steven Ray Simpson, 72, is charged with second degree murder, in the death of Valerie Warshay.

We’re Hawaii’s weather station, get the latest forecast and radar information here

He is to appear in court on Wednesday, July 6 via video conference.

If found guilty, murder is punishable by a life term of imprisonment with the possibility of parole.

Her body was found at the Harry K. Brown Park in Kalapana on April 23, 1978.

Warshay’s was 26 years old, and she was a park ranger visiting from California, according to prosecutors.

She had been on the island for a few weeks.

Simpson remains in custody at the Oahu Community Correctional Center where he’s currently serving time for an unrelated offense.

His bail has been set at $250,000 for Warshay’s murder.

Interested in jewelry heists gone wrong, other strange news? Check out Weird News

Anyone having information to assist local law enforcement should call Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300.