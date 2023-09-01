A jury indicted 47-year-old Matthew W. Seaman for the murder of 31-year-old Branageon Kumuhone at Maili Beach Park on Aug. 28. COURTESY: HPD

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A grand jury indicted 47-year-old Matthew W. Seaman for the murder of 31-year-old Branageon Kumuhone at Maili Beach Park on Aug. 28.

Reports state Seaman stabbed Kumuhone during an argument that turned physical and resulted in injuries Kumuhone succumbed to later on.

Seaman is currently being held at O‛ahu Community Correctional Center with bail set at $1 million until his arraignment and plea.

The charge carries a possible life sentence in prison with the possibility of parole.