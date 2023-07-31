HONOLULU (KHON2) — The man indicted in connection with the shooting death at a McCully area bar plead not guilty in court today.

Myron Takushi appeared in court for his arraignment and plea on charges of murder, firearms offenses and terroristic threatening.

According to court documents, Takushi was fighting with the victim at the bar before the deadly shooting on July 19.

His trial has been scheduled for Oct. 2.

He remains in custody on $1 million bail.