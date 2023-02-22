HONOLULU (KHON2) — A grand jury indicted a man that is accused of attacking a Honolulu police officer then stealing his car.

Thirty-nine-year-old Hokuokalani Patoc was indicted after allegedly hitting the officer on the head with a metal object after a traffic stop, leaving the officer with bleeding in the brain.

The officer had responded to a call about a road rage incident in Laie on Feb. 16.

After the alleged attack, prosecutors said Patoc stole the officer’s subsidized police car and lead police on a cross-island pursuit before being arrested in front of Iolani Palace.

“The officer was performing his duty to uphold the law when he suffered life threatening injuries in an unprovoked attack,” said Prosecuting Attorney Steve Alm. “Attempted murder of a civilian is punishable by a sentence of life with the possibility of parole, but attempted murder of a law enforcement officer carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole. If convicted as charged, Mr. Patoc will spend the rest of his life behind bars.”

Patoc remains in custody on $1 million bail.