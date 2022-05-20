HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 30-year-old man was indicted by an Oahu grand jury on Friday and charged with assaulting a Liquor Commission Inspector and an HPD officer in Kakaako.

The Department of the Prosecuting Attorney said Rigoberto Hernandez assaulted the Liquor Commission Inspector during a fight between two groups of people in front of a restaurant on Ward Avenue on April 14.

Officials said Hernandez was also accused of knocking one officer to the ground after police arrived to control the situation.

“HPD officers deal with dangerous situations every day to keep us safe,” said Prosecuting Attorney Steve Alm. “Intentionally or knowingly assaulting a police officer is a felony and we are committed to holding those who assault our law enforcement officers accountable.”

Both victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Hernandez was charged with one count of first-degree assault against a law enforcement officer and one count of third-degree assault.