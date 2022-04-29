HONOLULU (KHON2) — The man accused of murdering his mother was indicted by an Oahu grand jury on Friday, April 29.

Honolulu prosecutors said that 19-year-old Joshua McPeek was charged with one count of murder in the second degree in the brutal killing of 38-year-old Michelle McPeek.

The alleged murder happened on April 19, when Joshua was accused of viciously beating his mother to death on Farrington Highway in Makaha.

“This senseless crime has torn apart a family and a community,” said Prosecuting Attorney Steve Alm.

McPeek remains in custody with bail set at $1,000,000.