HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Police Department said they have opened a homicide investigation in the Hawaiian Beaches subdivision in Puna.

According to police, they responded to a report of an elderly man in a wheelchair bleeding from his neck. The call came from a residence on Kawakawa Street shortly before 10 a.m. on Wednesday.

Officers located the victim seated on a walker seat in his driveway where he was found unconscious and bleeding from a laceration-type injury to his neck.

The victim was later identified as 87-year-old Charles Hacker of Pahoa. He was taken to a medical center where he was later pronounced dead.

The investigation then led police to take into custody the 33-year-old male neighbor of the victim on suspicion of second-degree murder.

An autopsy was scheduled to determine the exact cause of death as police continue to investigate.

Anyone with information on the incident or who may have been around Kawakawa Street during the time of the incident is asked to contact Detective Blaine Morishita at (808) 961-2385 or email him at Blaine.Morishita@hawaiicounty.gov.

Individuals who prefer to remain anonymous may call CrimeStoppers at (808) 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.00.