HONOLULU (KHON2) — An investigation is underway after a man was found critically injured at Ulehawa Beach Park on Friday afternoon.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

Multiple units of first responders were called to the scene in Nanakuli just before 2 p.m.

After administrating care to the patient the Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said they took the man to the hospital.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

Police are at the scene investigating.