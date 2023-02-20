HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department opened an aggravated assault investigation on Monday, Feb. 20.

Police said they were dispatched to the scene at around 7:16 a.m. to an area on Haumea Street in Kapolei.

The Honolulu Emergency Medical Services responded as well and treated a man in his 50s suffering from multiple injuries possibly from an assault.

The man was then taken to the hospital in serious condition with a laceration to the neck.