HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu police said that an aggravated assault case in Waikiki has been updated as a murder investigation.

Police said they received a call to the scene at Manukai Street and Royal Hawaiian Avenue at around 3:30 a.m.

According to the Honolulu Emergency Medical Services, the male victim was in his 30s and was found on the ground, unresponsive. And an apparent wound was on the left side of his chest.

EMS initiated advanced medical treatment before taking the victim to the hospital.

As police investigate, Manukai Street and Royal Hawaiian Avenu have been closed off.