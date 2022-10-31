Deputies said it was about 28 degrees outside when they found the child, who had been in the outdoor kennel all night. (Getty Images)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — An attempted murder investigation is underway after the Honolulu Police Department said a 30-year-old man was stabbed in the Waikiki area.

Police said the victim was stabbed multiple times in the chest and abdomen with an unknown object at around 11:55 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

When Honolulu Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene, they treated the victim for critical stab wounds to his chest and abdomen. He was then taken to the hospital.

Police are investigating the incident have classified the case as an attempted murder in the second degree.