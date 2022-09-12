HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said a man in his 30s is in serious condition after being apparently shot on Monday afternoon on Dillingham Boulevard.

The incident happened on Sept. 12, at around 1 p.m.

EMS said the victim was transported to the nearest hospital. The cause of the shooting incident is unknown at this time.

According to the Honolulu Police Department, an attempted murder investigation has been opened and no arrests have been made.