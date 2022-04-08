HONOLULU (KHON2) — Officials announced that Dennis Muralles Juanta was found guilty on one count of terroristic threatening in the first degree by an Oahu grand jury.

The incident occured in Waimanalo after officials said the 28-year-old male threatened his stepdaughter with a shotgun on March 19, 2021.

The Honolulu prosecuting office said it happened during an argument between the two and Juanta went as far as firing the shotgun into the air as a means of terrorizing his stepdaughter.

“As a member of our military, Muralles Juanta betrayed the nation’s trust with this dangerous act,” said Prosecuting Attorney Steve Alm.

According to officials, Juanta was a diver with the United States Navy.

Juanta’s sentencing is set for July 11, and he faces up to five years in prison.