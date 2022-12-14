HONOLULU (KHON2) — A man found guilty in a fatal stabbing of a Hawaii visitor last year was sentenced to life in prison on Tuesday, Dec. 13, according to court documents.

Prosecutors said that two groups were arguing on June 1, 2021, at Kuhio Beach Park when Cardona stabbed a visitor.

Elian Delacerda, who was visiting Oahu from California, died from a stab wound.

Cardona has the possibility for parole and owes $14,916.94 of restitution, according to officials.