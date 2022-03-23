HONOLULU (KHON2) — After the events of the fatal shootout in Waianae, officials said Christopher Broome has been indicted for attempted murder.

The Department of the Prosecuting Attorney said on Wednesday an Oahu grand jury indicted and charged Broome, 47, with first and second-degree attempted murder and firearms offenses.

Broome was accused of attempting to kill two men during a shootout sparked by a dispute over a stolen firearm.

If convicted, Broome will face life in prison without the possibility of parole. He remains in custody on one million dollars bail.

The firearm offenses Broome was charged with were two counts of carrying or use of a firearm in the commission of a separate felony and one count of a place to keep a pistol or revolver.