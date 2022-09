The influencer, identified as a 21-year-old philosophy student from the University of Toronto, died on Aug 27.(Getty Images)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said a man in his 30s was taken to the hospital with multiple apparent stab wounds on Monday.

EMS said they had to administer life-saving treatment to the patient at the scene of Keeaumoku and South Beretania streets at around 5:05 p.m.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

It is currently unknown what caused the incident but after investigation the Honolulu Police Department said the scene of the incident is safe now.