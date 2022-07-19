HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department opened an attempted murder investigation after finding a man in his 20s with an apparent gunshot wound on Monday night near Ala Wai Park in McCully.

The incident happened on July 18, at around 10:21 p.m. on Kapiolani Blvd.

According to HPD, the suspect fired multiple shots at a group of males. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital in serious condition with a non-life threatening bullet wound.

The Honolulu Emergency Services said the man was shot in his lower body.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Honolulu police are investigating.