HONOLULU (KHON2) — Overnight on Thursday, Dec. 14, the Honolulu Police Department has opened an attempted murder investigation.

The case was opened after a man was found inside his vehicle with what HPD officials have said are apparent gunshot wounds.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

HPD investigators said that the initial call came in just 12:30 a.m. and took HPD personnel to the Kamehameha Highway and Kipapa Street area.

When emergency crew arrived, they found a man who is identified as being approximately 30 years old in critical condition.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

KHON2.com will have more information as it becomes available.