HONOLULU (KHON2) — On Thursday, an Oahu judge found a 34-year-old man guilty of sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl.

According to the prosecutor’s office, Myron Posoa Filipe was found guilty on one count of sexual assault in the first degree relating to an incident on June 2016. The minor victim was the daughter of Filipe’s girlfriend.

Filipe faces up to 20 years in prison. As he awaits his sentencing on Oct. 4, Filipe is being held at the Oahu Community Correctional Center.

“We encourage all those who experience sexual assault to come forward and file a police report or seek help from community resources such as the Sex Abuse Treatment Center,” said Honolulu Prosecuting Attorney Steve Alm.

The 24-hour hotline number for the Sex Abuse Treatment Center is (808) 524-7273.