KONA, Hawaii (KHON2) — A 29-year-old man from Captain Cook was found guilty on Wednesday, June 21 of second-degree murder and first-degree arson.

The charges are related to a shooting that occurred in May 2021 on Keauhou-Kainaliu Beach Road on Hawaii Island, which is known as “End of the World”.

The jury determined that Ioane Asagra was guilty; he has been charged for causing the death of Joey Richmond and setting a BMW on fire.

The jury’s verdict reaffirms our Office’s commitment to seek justice for Mr. Richmond. It sends a clear message that we will hold violent offenders accountable to protect our community. This verdict was the result of the hard work and dedication of our police and prosecutors. I would like to the thank the jury for their time and service.” Prosecuting Attorney Kelden Waltjen

Prosecutors in this case are pushing for an extended term of imprisonment.

Following the reading of the verdict, the Court ordered that the 29-year-old return on June 27 for an extended term hearing.

At the June 27 hearing, a jury will determine whether he should be subject to an extended term, meaning the 29-year-old could face life in prison without the possibility of parole in connection to the murder charge.

Individuals charged with murder in the second degree usually face life in prison but with the possibility of parole.

The penalty for first-degree arson, which is a felony, is serving a 20-year prison term.

The prosecutors said an extended term would protect the public because Asagra has already been convicted of two or more felonies while over the age of 18.

The man has been denied bail and is still in custody.