HONOLULU (KHON2) — On April 7, Erik Willis was found guilty of second-degree attempted murder after stabbing a 17-year-old girl at Kahala Beach in 2020.

Willis was 18-years-old at the time of the incident. It happened around 1:45 p.m. on July 8, 2020, in the Kahala Beach area.

According to Honolulu EMS, the victim suffered serious lacerations across her upper body and her hands. She was taken to a trauma center in serious condition.

In 2020, investigators talked to a female witness who said she was laying near the victim at the beach. When she glanced over, she saw the victim’s legs kicking and a man’s head sticking up behind the bush that separated them.

According to officials, the witness described the man had medium-length, dark curly hair and was wearing a blue surgical mask. He later fled the scene. Then, when the victim walked toward the witness, she noticed the victim was holding her neck while covered in blood.

The victim told investigators she frequented that beach and had seen the man that attacked her many times but did not know him personally. She added that he jumped on her back and stabbed her neck while covering her mouth with one hand.

Another witness — a man doing landscape work on a nearby property — saw what he described as a white man run across an adjacent construction site. He saw the man wash his arms and face and then run away.

Court documents said that surveillance video caught the man wandering down surrounding streets near Kahala Beach. He then caught the bus and exited at Kalanianaole and Halemaumau.

Upon further investigation of the surveillance video, a Honolulu Police Department officer — who was a friend of Willis’ grandparents — identified the man in the video as Erik Willis. On July 11, 2020, Willis was arrested and later charged with attempted murder.

Willis’ sentencing was scheduled for July 14.