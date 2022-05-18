HONOLULU (KHON2) — An Oahu jury found Mackenzie Barefoot, 28, guilty of Assault in the Second Degree.

According to the prosecutor’s office, Barefoot beat an elderly security guard at the Waikīkī Shell. The assault took place at a COVID-19 testing site done on Nov. 17, 2021.

Barefoot was asked several times to wear a mask and to have a QR code to help service him.

Barefoot responded by knocking personal belongings from the victim’s hand and then proceeded to physically assault the victim.

Barefoot will be sentenced on Aug. 18 and faces up to 5 years in prison.