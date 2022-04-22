HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of the Prosecuting Attorney on Friday announced that an Oahu jury found Alvin Tran guilty after he was accused of sexually assaulting a minor.

The 38-year-old was found guilty as charged on one count of continuous sexual assault of a minor under the age of 14.

Honolulu prosecutors said the victim was sexually assaulted by Tran from the time she was nine years old until she was 12 years old.

“Tran targeted a vulnerable child and we are grateful to have played a role in bringing him to justice,” said Prosecuting Attorney Steve Alm.

Officials said Tran is scheduled to be sentenced on July 12.

It is a class A felony to commit the crime of continuous sexual assault of a minor under the age of 14. The crime is punishable by up to 20 years in prison.