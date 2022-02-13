Man drives off with stolen vehicle from dealership in Honolulu

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department reported a male suspect allegedly stole a vehicle off a dealership lot in Honolulu on Feb. 12 at around 8:30 a.m.

Police said while an employee of the car dealership was inspecting a vehicle, a 39-year-old-male got in and drove off. The employee followed the vehicle until officers stopped the suspect.

The suspect was identified by the dealership employee and was arrested at around 9:54 a.m.

Officers arrested the suspect for auto theft, resisting an order to stop a motor vehicle, and unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle in the first degree.