HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu police are searching for a suspect considered “armed and dangerous” in connection to a deadly overnight shooting in Kakaako.
Honolulu EMS responded to the incident just shortly before 11:15 p.m. on Friday to find a 39-year-old man with multiple gun shot wounds on Ohe Street.
Unfortunately, after being taken to the hospital in critical condition the victim died from his injuries.
Police preliminary investigation revealed the shooting stemmed from an argument between several individuals. The altercation then escalated and a suspect allegedly shot the 39-year-old multiple times and then fled in a dark colored truck.
The suspect is described to have black curly hair and was wearing a black shirt.
As HPD continues their search for the suspect, they are asking anyone with information to call 911 or CrimeStoppers Honolulu.