HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu police are investigating an overnight shooting in the McCully area that killed a 49-year-old man.

Police were called to the scene around 12:44 a.m. Wednesday for a weapons call.

When they arrived at the “liquor establishment” they found the man lying on the ground, unresponsive.

EMS transported the man to the hospital but he was pronounced dead around 1:15 a.m.

Initial reports state that the man and another patron were arguing when the suspect shot the victim multiple times.

The suspect fled the scene.

Police are investigating the incident and have classified it as a murder case.