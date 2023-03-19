HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department responded to several incidents on Sunday afternoon.

An assault happened at a Sheridan Street residence.

According to HPD’s Deena Thoemmes, officers responded to a call and found a 64-year-old man lying on the side of the sidewalk at the Sheridan Street residence.

He was bleeding from his head and had apparently been assaulted by an acquaintance around 3:30 p.m.

The victim later died from his injuries.

Thoemmes said a suspect was seen assaulting the man and later fled the area, heading west on Kapiolani in a black 4-door sedan.

The suspect remains at large.

In Pearl City, a woman in her teens was treated for a gunshot wound.

The incident happened on Kaulike Drive around 2:30 p.m.

The woman was transported to a hospital in serious condition.

HPD is investigating both incidents.